'Toretto, you're under arrest': TikTokers recreate iconic Fast and Furious scene in HDB carpark

They bowled us over with their rendition of a beloved Bollywood movie for Deepavali.

This week, TikToker Simplejeee and his friends are wowing Singaporeans with their remake of the Hollywood classic Fast and Furious — filmed right in an HDB multi-storey carpark.

In the TikTok video posted on Tuesday (Nov 30), 'Dom Toretto' and 'Luke Hobbs' stared each other down in that iconic "This is Brazil" scene from Fast Five.

They channelled major Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson vibes, flexed their rides (motorcycles instead of Dodge Chargers), and bared their midriffs for the 'hot babe' cameos.

PHOTO: TikTok/Simplejeee

But the real MVP of the viral video has got to be the camerawork that has remained faithful to the original blockbuster.

"Someone give the cameraman a raise," wrote Sony Music Singapore.

PHOTO: TikTok/Simplejeee

If you thought these guys only remade scenes from Bollywood and Hollywood, you're wrong.

They also served up some SG (Sexy Girl) goodness by gyrating their hips in a remake of DJ Snake's single featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Black Pink's Lisa and Ozuna.

Would movie executives come knocking on their doors after watching these?

