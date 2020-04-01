Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat is an indulgence you should consider investing in, whether you are a movie buff or are just looking to add a little more oomph to your home entertainment.

Because we are no experts, we roped in a couple of home theatre specialists, Absolute Sound Singapore, Home Cinema Pit and TriTone AV, to answer some questions regarding setting up a home theatre system in your flat.

From what colour scheme to go with to where the speakers should go, we've got you covered.

WHAT ARE THE ESSENTIALS REQUIRED IN A HOME THEATRE SYSTEM?

A reliable AV receiver (where everything connects to), a TV or a projector with projector screen, a media source like a Blu-ray player if you have a lot of Blu-ray content or streaming services such as Netflix or Apple TV, and a 5.1 speaker setup (five speakers and a subwoofer) for a surround sound experience.

According to Absolute Sound Singapore, most homeowners mistakenly assume two speakers and a subwoofer are sufficient for surround sound. However, this is not the case.

The expert explains: "Most surround sound encoded audio requires at least five speakers. When you play back using only two speakers and a subwoofer, you end up with missing information in the scene and lose imaging and focus because there's no sound panning."

WHICH PART OF THE HOME IS BEST FOR SETTING UP A HOME THEATRE SYSTEM?

Ideally, a room that has little to no windows would be best.