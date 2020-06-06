Home hacks: How not to ruin your clothes when using a washer and dryer

With more time on our hands at home, we may also find ourselves shopping online a lot more as well, "swiping right" on shirts, dresses or even some cute socks. But you wouldn’t want to spend all that money only to wear them just once or twice. Here’s how to make your clothes last longer.

Decrease dryer time

To shorten the time for a load of clothes to dry in the dryer, add a dry fluffy towel to a load before you put it in the dryer. Your clothes will dry much faster!

No more lost socks

Put all your socks in one mesh bag. Once you place all your socks in the bag, simply close it and throw it in the wash and/or dryer. While its thin mesh fabric allows water, detergent, and warm air to get in, its zippered closure will ensure your socks stay put.

Remove wrinkles with ice

This is one of our favourite dryer hacks. Some clothes wrinkle in the dryer, no matter how quickly you take them out. Ironing can be a big hassle, but you can actually prevent wrinkles using ice cubes! Throw two to four ice cubes in the dryer and the melting ice will interact with the heat of the machine to produce steam. This works to reduce wrinkles while the clothes are drying.

Roll a few balls of aluminium foil to eliminate static in the dryer

As clothes tumble around and rub against one another in the dryer, they exchange electrons. When the dryer stops, all the clothes fall to the bottom of the drum and some clothes will stick to other clothes. This is the dreaded static cling. Throw a few balls of aluminium foil in the dryer to prevent this. The foil balls will both discharge any static buildup on the clothes and help keep the clothes separated, which should speed up the drying process.

