How to keep your relationship strong and healthy when you are both busy AF

Working life can get super hectic in Singapore and there is a tendency to put relationships on the back burner when we are focusing on meeting deadlines and getting the job done.

However, if work keeps taking priority over your relationship, it might be a matter of time before you're headed for a breakup.

Here are 8 tips to keep your relationship strong and healthy when things get crazy at work.

1. COMPARE SCHEDULES

One of the first things that you want to do when you're both crazy busy is compare your schedules. Look for any gaps where you both have an opening at the same time. When you find those gaps, reserve them for time together.

2. SEND A TEXT

When you can't find time to be together, you can still text. It only takes a minute to send a text. It's a great way to say "I miss you" or "Thinking of you today." It can totally make your partner's day to receive a text like that.

3. PLAN MINI-DATES

When you don't have time for a full date, plan a mini-date. Instead of dinner and a movie, maybe you would grab some quick burgers together or meet for a cup of coffee before you both go to work.

4. SYNCHRONISE YOUR SCHEDULES

Give rearranging your schedules some thought. Can you switch your work hours up so you're off at the same time? Take your classes at the same time so you have time off together? These are things that are worth thinking over.