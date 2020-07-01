How to keep your relationship strong and healthy when you are both busy AF

Working life can get super hectic in Singapore and there is a tendency to put relationships on the back burner when we are focusing on meeting deadlines and getting the job done.
However, if work keeps taking priority over your relationship, it might be a matter of time before you're headed for a breakup.
Here are 8 tips to keep your relationship strong and healthy when things get crazy at work.
1. COMPARE SCHEDULES
One of the first things that you want to do when you're both crazy busy is compare your schedules. Look for any gaps where you both have an opening at the same time. When you find those gaps, reserve them for time together.
2. SEND A TEXT
When you can't find time to be together, you can still text. It only takes a minute to send a text. It's a great way to say "I miss you" or "Thinking of you today." It can totally make your partner's day to receive a text like that.
3. PLAN MINI-DATES
When you don't have time for a full date, plan a mini-date. Instead of dinner and a movie, maybe you would grab some quick burgers together or meet for a cup of coffee before you both go to work.
4. SYNCHRONISE YOUR SCHEDULES
Give rearranging your schedules some thought. Can you switch your work hours up so you're off at the same time? Take your classes at the same time so you have time off together? These are things that are worth thinking over.
5. LEAVE EACH OTHER NOTES
As sweet as a text is, there's no substitute for a handwritten note. A few little lines to share how much your partner means to you are more than enough. That's usually the kind of note that gets kept and reread often.
6. REMEMBER THIS TOO, SHALL PASS
When things get tough in your crazy busy schedule, remember that it will pass. You probably won't be this busy forever. Knowing that it isn't likely to be a permanent situation can be helpful and give you encouragement to pull through.
7. TREASURE THE TIME YOU HAVE
Instead of feeling sad about the time you don't have, try being happy about the time you do have. It may only be seeing each other once a week but it could be worse, right? Make the most of your time together.
8. MAKE SACRIFICES
If you are confident that you have found the one, you should want to make small sacrifices for the wellbeing of your relationship. It's possible to make your loved one a priority and not lose sight of your goals either.
This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.