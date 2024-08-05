She's in command of SCDF's hottest assets, which you'll see at NDP 2024

To celebrate 40 years of Total Defence this year, National Day Parade 2024 (NDP 2024) will debut the Total Defence 40 (TD40) Dynamic Defence Display (D3) at the Padang.

Get ready to be wowed by over 400 participants and supporting staff from the Singapore Army, Republic of Singapore Navy, Republic of Singapore Air Force, Digital and Intelligence Service, Singapore Police Force, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) as well as other government and non-government agencies including Singapore Red Cross, and national water agency PUB.

Among the 40 cutting-edge assets that will be showcased will be the SCDF's next-generation fire engine, the Electric Pump Ladder or E-PL (making its debut in NDP); the 4th Generation Fire Bike, a nimble three-wheeled alternative to conventional firefighting vehicles; the 5th Generation Pump Ladder aka the Fire Engine; and the 6th Generation Light Fire Attack Vehicle (LF6G) aka the Red Rhino.

As SCDF Duty Officer, TD40 D3, Lieutenant (LTA) Chai Huan Ning, Priscilla's role is to take charge of the SCDF assets and ensure that they are well-coordinated in demonstrating the SCDF's swift and effective response to emergencies.

The 35-year-old - whose day job is Rota Commander, Changi Fire Station - tells us more about the awesome Red Rhino and its Red Rhino Robot, and her memories of NDP when she was part of the marching contingent as a student.

You joined SCDF in June 2023, and became Rota Commander, Changi Fire Station in January this year. How does it feel to now be in the spotlight at NDP 2024 this year?

This is my first time participating in the TD40 D3 segment. I'm very honoured to be here, and very privileged to contribute to such a significant national event.

I'm very proud to represent the SCDF! We will showcase our operational capabilities and some of our latest firefighting innovations.

My responsibility is to coordinate the various SCDF resources to be able to ensure a successful operation. This will exemplify SCDF's operational capabilities to protect and save lives and property for a safe and secure Singapore.

What makes the LF6G aka the Red Rhino such a showstopper?

The 6th Generation Light Fire Attack Vehicle is the latest generation of the Light Fire Attack Vehicle. It features the new 2nd Generation Red Rhino Robot (3R 2.0), which is known for being compact and manoeuvrable across various terrains.

The 3R 2.0 also has integrated thermal and video features, allowing firefighters to assess situations from afar. This reduces the manpower needed as well as the operational risk faced by our firefighters.

You were part of an NDP marching contingent as a secondary school student. How different is the experience in NDP 2024?

That was way back in 2003! My role this year as Duty Officer is equally rewarding, if not more. I'm very grateful to be here. Ultimately, seeing the happy faces of Singaporeans at the end of the day and ensuring a successful show makes it a truly valuable experience.

Tell me more about the Red Rhino!

First introduced in 2000, the LF6G aka Red Rhino was designed by the SCDF to tackle Singapore's urban challenges like narrow streets and tightly packed buildings.

It is equipped with a Compressed Air Foam (CAF) pump system to put out fires four times faster while using 70 per cent less water. The Red Rhino also carries a fire blanket that can be used to augment firefighting operations involving vehicles.

The 2nd Generation Red Rhino Robot (3R 2.0) is the Red Rhino's small but powerful buddy. It weighs 172kg and can shoot a water stream up to 30m at an output of 945 litres/min.

The 3R 2.0 can switch between "spray mode" and "jet mode" for various situations, and can be controlled remotely up to 1km away, allowing firefighters to assess a situation from a safer distance.

[[nid:696054]]

This article was first published on Wonderwall.sg.