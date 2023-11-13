Singapore's 28 districts explained: A map across Core Central Region, Rest of Central Region and Outside Central Region

Keeping track of our districts, regions and areas can get a little confusing sometimes, especially with the new HDB classification rolling out next year. In light of this, we're exploring and detailing all 28 of Singapore's districts. This includes the Core Central Region (CCR), Rest of Central Region (RCR), and Outside Central Region (OCR).

Singapore's three regions

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has sectioned Singapore into three primary regions for real estate classification: the CCR, RCR, and OCR. Each region holds distinct attributes catering to varying preferences and demographics among homebuyers, residents, and investors.

Postal district Area Region 01 Raffles Place, Boat Quay, Suntec City, Marina downtown, Cecil, Marina, People’s Park CCR and RCR 02 Anson, Tanjong Pagar, Shenton Way CCR and RCR 03 Queenstown, Tiong Bahru RCR 04 Telok Blangah, Harbourfront, Sentosa CCR and RCR 05 Pasir Panjang, Hong Leong Garden, Clementi RCR and OCR 06 High Street, Beach Road, City Hall CCR and RCR 07 Middle Road, Golden Mile, Bugis CCR and RCR 08 Little India RCR 09 Orchard, Cairnhill, River Valley, Somerset CCR 10 Ardmore, Bukit Timah, Holland Road, Tanglin CCR 11 Watten Estate, Novena, Thomson, Dunearn, Newton CCR 12 Balestier, Toa Payoh RCR 13 Macpherson, Braddell RCR 14 Geylang, Eunos RCR and OCR 15 Katong, Joo Chiat, Amber Road RCR and OCR 16 Bedok, Upper East Coast, Eastwood, Kew Drive OCR 17 Loyang, Changi OCR 18 Tampines, Pasir Ris OCR 19 Serangoon Garden, Hougang, Punggol OCR 20 Bishan, Ang Mo Kio RCR and OCR 21 Upper Bukit Timah, Clementi Park, Ulu Pandan OCR 22 Jurong OCR 23 Hillview, Dairy Farm, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang OCR 24 Lim Chu Kang, Tengah OCR 25 Kranji, Woodgrove OCR 26 Upper Thomson, Springleaf Lentor, Springleaf, Mandai OCR 27 Sembawang, Yishun OCR 28 Seletar Hill, Sengkang West, Seletar OCR

Core Central Region (CCR)

Within the CCR, encompassing prestigious areas like Orchard, Tanglin, Downtown Core, and Sentosa, the real estate market exudes luxury and sophistication.

CCR stands out as the epitome of high-end living in Singapore, characterised by properties predominantly featuring freehold tenure. This region is notably recognised for its opulent offerings.

Rest of Central Region (RCR)

Moving on, the RCR includes areas such as Chinatown, Queenstown, and Geylang.

This segment strikes a balance between affordability and centrality. RCR appeals to a diverse demographic, including investors, young families, and individuals seeking urban living without the hefty price tags associated with the CCR.

Ultimately, the region's appeal lies in its multifaceted nature - one that accommodates a broad spectrum of residents and their needs.

Outside Central Region (OCR)

Lastly, the OCR spans across districts such as Clementi, Woodlands, and Punggol.

Tailored to those seeking more budget-friendly options, OCR primarily hosts mass-market condos and executive condominiums (ECs).

With ongoing developmental initiatives, including Jurong's second Central Business District (CBD) and Punggol Digital District, OCR is evolving into an area of significant growth and transformation.

HDB BTO flat classification changes: Standard, plus and prime

Beyond private residences, Singapore's housing landscape is undergoing a transformation of its own.

In the coming years, the classification of HDB flats will undergo a significant overhaul. Starting from H2 2024, these flats will be categorised as Standard, Plus, and Prime flats.

This new classification system, based on proximity to MRT stations and city centres, will replace the existing 'mature' and 'non-mature' estate classifications. These changes are poised to redefine the housing options available to Singaporeans, offering greater flexibility and choice.

