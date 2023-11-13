Singapore's 28 districts explained: A map across Core Central Region, Rest of Central Region and Outside Central Region

Keeping track of our districts, regions and areas can get a little confusing sometimes, especially with the new HDB classification rolling out next year. In light of this, we're exploring and detailing all 28 of Singapore's districts. This includes the Core Central Region (CCR), Rest of Central Region (RCR), and Outside Central Region (OCR).
Singapore's three regions
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has sectioned Singapore into three primary regions for real estate classification: the CCR, RCR, and OCR. Each region holds distinct attributes catering to varying preferences and demographics among homebuyers, residents, and investors.
|Postal district
|Area
|Region
|01
|Raffles Place, Boat Quay, Suntec City, Marina downtown, Cecil, Marina, People’s Park
|CCR and RCR
|02
|Anson, Tanjong Pagar, Shenton Way
|CCR and RCR
|03
|Queenstown, Tiong Bahru
|RCR
|04
|Telok Blangah, Harbourfront, Sentosa
|CCR and RCR
|05
|Pasir Panjang, Hong Leong Garden, Clementi
|RCR and OCR
|06
|High Street, Beach Road, City Hall
|CCR and RCR
|07
|Middle Road, Golden Mile, Bugis
|CCR and RCR
|08
|Little India
|RCR
|09
|Orchard, Cairnhill, River Valley, Somerset
|CCR
|10
|Ardmore, Bukit Timah, Holland Road, Tanglin
|CCR
|11
|Watten Estate, Novena, Thomson, Dunearn, Newton
|CCR
|12
|Balestier, Toa Payoh
|RCR
|13
|Macpherson, Braddell
|RCR
|14
|Geylang, Eunos
|RCR and OCR
|15
|Katong, Joo Chiat, Amber Road
|RCR and OCR
|16
|Bedok, Upper East Coast, Eastwood, Kew Drive
|OCR
|17
|Loyang, Changi
|OCR
|18
|Tampines, Pasir Ris
|OCR
|19
|Serangoon Garden, Hougang, Punggol
|OCR
|20
|Bishan, Ang Mo Kio
|RCR and OCR
|21
|Upper Bukit Timah, Clementi Park, Ulu Pandan
|OCR
|22
|Jurong
|OCR
|23
|Hillview, Dairy Farm, Bukit Panjang, Choa Chu Kang
|OCR
|24
|Lim Chu Kang, Tengah
|OCR
|25
|Kranji, Woodgrove
|OCR
|26
|Upper Thomson, Springleaf Lentor, Springleaf, Mandai
|OCR
|27
|Sembawang, Yishun
|OCR
|28
|Seletar Hill, Sengkang West, Seletar
|OCR
Core Central Region (CCR)
Within the CCR, encompassing prestigious areas like Orchard, Tanglin, Downtown Core, and Sentosa, the real estate market exudes luxury and sophistication.
CCR stands out as the epitome of high-end living in Singapore, characterised by properties predominantly featuring freehold tenure. This region is notably recognised for its opulent offerings.
Rest of Central Region (RCR)
Moving on, the RCR includes areas such as Chinatown, Queenstown, and Geylang.
This segment strikes a balance between affordability and centrality. RCR appeals to a diverse demographic, including investors, young families, and individuals seeking urban living without the hefty price tags associated with the CCR.
Ultimately, the region's appeal lies in its multifaceted nature - one that accommodates a broad spectrum of residents and their needs.
Outside Central Region (OCR)
Lastly, the OCR spans across districts such as Clementi, Woodlands, and Punggol.
Tailored to those seeking more budget-friendly options, OCR primarily hosts mass-market condos and executive condominiums (ECs).
With ongoing developmental initiatives, including Jurong's second Central Business District (CBD) and Punggol Digital District, OCR is evolving into an area of significant growth and transformation.
HDB BTO flat classification changes: Standard, plus and prime
Beyond private residences, Singapore's housing landscape is undergoing a transformation of its own.
In the coming years, the classification of HDB flats will undergo a significant overhaul. Starting from H2 2024, these flats will be categorised as Standard, Plus, and Prime flats.
This new classification system, based on proximity to MRT stations and city centres, will replace the existing 'mature' and 'non-mature' estate classifications. These changes are poised to redefine the housing options available to Singaporeans, offering greater flexibility and choice.
