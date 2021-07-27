7 tallest HDB developments for those after stunning views

When it comes to HDB flats, buyers have several different criteria that matter to them. Most of the time, it’s about MRT stations, malls, or distance to schools.

However, a much-overlooked factor is height. One of the best ways to escape the “dense” feel of HDB projects is to get a top-floor unit, surrounded by silence (relatively) and unimpeded views. Here’s how much a unit costs at some of Singapore’s tallest HDB flats:

The following HDB developments are all 40-storeys or higher. Where data is “unavailable”, it could mean that there are no such flat types or transactions 40 storeys and above between June 2020 – July 2021 (incomplete).

1. The Pinnacle@Duxton

Average prices:

3-room 4-room 5-room Unavailable Lowest: $1,020,000

Highest: $1,186,888 Lowest: $1,100,000

Highest: $1,258,000

Location: Cantonment Road (Central Area)

Completion date: 2011

Notable highlights:

The Pinnacle@Duxton is probably the most prestigious HDB development ever built. A check on HDB transaction records shows 48 transactions that crossed the $1 million mark over the past year (21 were 4-room flats, 27 were 5-room flats).

Pinnacle is the tallest HDB development to date, at 52-storeys; members of the public even pay admission to visit its sky gardens and take in the view.

Besides having one of the best unimpeded views, Pinnacle is also one of the best-located HDB developments to date. It’s only 440 metres, or a seven-minute walk, to Outram Park MRT. This provides access to three different train lines: The East-West Line, North-East Line, and Thomson – East Coast Line.

Being within the CBD, Pinnacle is about a 2.7-kilometre drive (about six minutes) to Raffles Place. All of this makes Pinnacle a real contender versus CBD-region condos.

There’s a popular misconception that Pinnacle is a Design, Build, and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat. It actually isn’t – Pinnacle is one-of-a-kind HDB project, built to commemorate the first HDB blocks that used to stand in the same place.

It’s expensive, but you get what you pay for.

2. SkyTerrace @ Dawson

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Average prices:

3-room 4-room 5-room Unavailable Lowest: $826,888

Highest: $978,000 $1,030,000

Location: Dawson Road (Queenstown)

Completion date: 2016 (actual year of completion was 2015, but lease begins from 2016)

Notable highlights:

Famed for its hanging creepers and terrace-like gardens, SkyTerrace is often mistaken for a condo. It’s widely regarded as being the “least HDB looking” HDB project in Singapore.

This project was specifically commissioned by HDB to emphasise a “housing in a park” concept. This is much needed in the mature but ageing Queenstown area, which has a lot of drab concrete surroundings. Another point of emphasis was multi-generational living, so you can find scarce 3Gen flats here (but remember your family nucleus needs to include parents to buy these).

Dawson Place, an HDB-style retail mall, is close by at 330 metres, or a seven-minute walk. This will cover most of your day-to-day shopping and groceries.

Unfortunately, MRT access isn’t as great as often advertised. While many listings claim SkyTerrace@Dawson is “close” to Queenstown MRT (around 700 metres), the walking route is at least 12 minutes at a brisk pace. Not all buyers will consider that convenient.

This development is 290 metres from SkyVille @ Dawson (see below).

3. SkyVille @ Dawson

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Average prices:

3-room 4-room 5-room Lowest: $670,000

Highest: $700,000 Lowest: $825,000

Highest: $890,000 $1,138,888

Location: Dawson Road (Queenstown)

Completion date: 2016 (actual year of completion was 2015, but lease begins from 2016)

Notable highlights:

This is located just 290 metres from SkyTerrace (see above), so the locational issues are similar.

SkyVille @ Dawson also looks quite different from a regular HDB development; its most distinguishing feature is the link bridges, that cross between the three blocks above the ground level. Because the blocks are interlinked this way, you can get a 360-degree view while moving between them.

Like SkyTerrace, there’s an emphasis on greenery; although SkyVille does feel a little more crowded on the lower floors. Once you get to the topmost floors of this 47-storey development, however, you can see a carpet of green right up to Bukit Timah Hill.

4. Trivelis

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Average prices:

3-room 4-room 5-room $530,000 Lowest: $715,000

Highest: $796,000 Unavailable

Location: Clementi Ave. 4 (Clementi)

Completion date: 2014

Notable highlights:

Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room here.

Trivelis got off to a rocky start, due to negative media attention. This was because of a nearby BTO development – Clementi Ridges – launched shortly after Trivelis. Clementi Ridges had units that were both cheaper, and bigger; this was down to Trivelis being a DBSS project.

DBSS projects are built by private developers, and are meant to have better finishing. That also didn’t prove to be the case, with numerous complaints causing the developer to offer a goodwill package. To round out the mess, a concrete chunk fell 40 storeys onto the playground in 2017.

Nonetheless, Trivelis does have some stand-out qualities. Chief among these, being 470 metres from Clementi MRT station. This is an eight-minute walk, and it’s sheltered all the way. Note that Clementi Mall, the major retail hub of the area, is also located where the train station is.

This being Clementi, Trivelis is also within one-kilometre of numerous schools. Nan Hua, Pei Tong, Clementi Primary and Clementi Town Secondary are all within 450 to 550 metres (Pei Tong is the closest, at a six-minute walk).

Despite the negative press, Trivelis offers superior views, and close proximity to the hub of Clementi; both factors worth considering.

5. The Peak @ Toa Payoh

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Average prices:

3-room 4-room 5-room Unavailable Lowest: $839,000

Highest: $888,000 $1,160,000

Location: Lorong 1A Toa Payoh (Toa Payoh)

Completion date: 2012

Notable highlights:

Another DBSS project, The Peak @ Toa Payoh has some stand-out units on the top floor. Some of these units have high ceilings to create a loft-apartment feel, and the use of electronic key cards is great for more security. Besides improving security, it does make the project feel much more like a condo than an HDB.

These alone wouldn’t justify the steep prices though. What you’re mainly paying for is access to three train lines: Braddell MRT (North-South Line) is the closest station, at just 490 metres or an eight-minute walk.

Caldecott MRT station is just 600 metres away. This is an 11-minute walk, admittedly a bit on the far side; but Caldecott is on the Circle Line, as well as the Thomson – East Coast Line.

The other appeal is the number of well-regarded schools, in a one-kilometre enrolment radius. CHIJ Primary and Secondary are both within 550 to 600 metres, while Marymount Convent is 670 metres away. It’s often advertised that Raffles Institution is nearby – but note that RI is actually just over the one-kilometre mark; we’re not sure if that affects enrolment chances.

6. City View @ Boon Keng

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Average prices:

3-room 4-room 5-room Unavailable $880,000 Unavailable

Location: Boon Keng Road (Kallang / Whampoa)

Completion date: 2011

Notable highlights:

City View is a DBSS development, and was one of the first to cross the million-dollar mark after the initial five-year Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP). The stand-out trait is a view that includes the iconic Sports Hub and Marina Bay Sands (visible from most, but not all, top floor units).

As we saw with The Peak @ Toa Payoh, the higher floor units offer a high ceiling; this is in the balcony and living room.

The location is excellent, with Boon Keng MRT being just 350 metres away (a six-minute walk). This is on the North East Line. As an alternative, Bendemeer MRT is just 400 metres away, and provides access to the Downtown Line.

Bendemeer Shopping Mall, an HDB retail space, is practically next door at 260 metres. This covers most groceries and day-to-day retail. Otherwise, City Square Mall is just a six-minute drive away.

Overall, one of the best-located HDB projects in Kallang / Whampoa right now.

7. City Vue @ Henderson

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Average prices:

3-room 4-room 5-room $680,000 Lowest: $910,000

Highest: $1,000,000 Unavailable

Location: Henderson Road (Bukit Merah)

Completion date: 2018

Notable highlights:

This is one of the more interesting HDB projects, because of its heavy focus on recreating the feel of former Redhill Close. City Vue was one of the replacement options, for Redhill residents displaced by a Selective En-bloc Redevelopment Scheme (SERS) exercise.

This culminates in some interesting options, such as sky parks that are deliberately designed to mimic HDB communal spaces normally on the ground (imagine void decks or HDB park benches, but on the 27th storey and up).

This is the opposite direction that most DBSS projects went in; most of them aim to differentiate themselves from HDB flats by looking like condos. Nonetheless, it’s unique and works well.

We understand that on the topmost floors, Sentosa is visible from some units.

Location wise, City Vue has access to the North South Line via Redhill MRT (800 metres, or a 10-minute walk). Tiong Bahru Plaza is slightly closer, at 750 metres; this provides a major retail hub close by. Incidentally, IKEA Alexandra is a five-minute drive from this project.

Other high-storey HDB developments to consider:

Project Lowest 4-Room Price Highest 4-Room Price 5-Room Price 152 Lor 2 Toa Payoh $840,000 $840,000 – Central Horizon $730,000 $838,000 – Commonwealth View $810,000 $810,000 $985,000 Ghim Moh Valley $855,000 $855,000 $1,050,000

