Cyclist blocks bus in the middle of Punggol road and confronts driver

An enraged cyclist's behaviour in Punggol on Nov 25 has sparked online criticism over his dangerous actions.

In a video posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Nov 26, a man wearing a white singlet was seen confronting and gesturing at the driver of bus 85, which appeared to be stationary in the middle of the road.

Based on the short eight-second clip, the man's bicycle was parked directly in front of the double-decker bus, obstructing the vehicle. The incident is believed to have occurred in Punggol East, near the Punggol East junction, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Towards the end of the video, a passenger sitting on the upper deck of the bus could be seen leaving her seat and moving forward in an attempt to find out why the bus had stopped.

Netizens have criticised the cyclist's behaviour.

"Too self-centred and ignoring the delay [he caused] to all other passengers," one of them wrote.

Another netizen commented: "Everyone in the bus should all call the police together."

A few netizens also pointed out that the man wasn't wearing protective gear while cycling.

A spokesperson for Go-Ahead Singapore which operates bus service 85 said that they are aware of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

They told Stomp in a report published on Friday (Nov 29): "Our preliminary findings reveal that the incident occurred when the cyclist who was cycling on the lane next to the bus, abruptly veered into the path of the bus.

"This action compromised the safety of all parties — the cyclist, the bus captain, commuters on board the bus and other road users. Safety is our top priority and we take this incident very seriously.

"A detailed internal investigation is ongoing."

