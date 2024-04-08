Passengers concerned as Tower Transit bus driver takes wrong route in Sembawang, makes illegal U-turn

The passengers looked concerned.

A Tower Transit bus went the wrong way and the bus captain made an illegal U-turn at a Sembawang traffic junction to return to the correct route on March 30.

Stomp contributor Daniyal, who was a passenger, shared a video of bus service 883 at the junction of Canberra Way and Canberra Crescent at around 1.30pm.

A nearby sign said that U-turns were allowed there only for vehicles not exceeding 2,500kg in unladen weight.

As the bus was making the U-turn, the light changed and pedestrians can be seen in the video crossing the road dangerously close to the bus, which was encroaching onto their path.

The Stomp contributor had boarded the bus outside Yishun MRT station and was headed for Block 108 Canberra Street.

He recounted that at the junction of Canberra Street and Canberra Way, the bus was supposed to continue straight ahead on Canberra Street but instead turned left into Canberra Way.

"The passengers were concerned by the route taken by the captain," said the Stomp contributor.

To their relief, the bus captain realised the error and made the U-turn at the next junction to return to Canberra Street.

The Stomp contributor made it to his destination.

Stomp has contacted Tower Transit for more info.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.