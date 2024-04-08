SIA flight to Singapore delayed 5 hours due to technical issue, U-turn required

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight bound for Singapore turned back to its departure airport in Sydney about an hour after take-off on April 7.

Flight SQ232 returned to Sydney after a technical issue was discovered, landing back in Sydney International Airport at 12.42pm local time, a spokesman for SIA told The Straits Times.

The Airbus A380 was carrying 474 customers and 27 crew members.

It was originally scheduled to leave Sydney at 11am local time and land in Singapore at 5.30pm.

In response to queries from ST, the SIA spokesman said the technical issue was resolved and the plane took off again for Singapore at 4.19pm local time.

It touched down at Changi Airport at 10.24pm, about five hours after its original arrival time.

ST has asked SIA for more information on the technical issue.

“SIA sincerely apologises to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused,” the spokesman said, adding that customers were provided with refreshments and all necessary assistance.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.