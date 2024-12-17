Daily roundup: Singapore-bound flight returns to Penang after 15 minutes, AirAsia cites 'adverse weather' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore-bound flight returns to Penang after 15 minutes, AirAsia cites 'adverse weather'

A Singapore-bound flight from Penang returned back to Malaysia after a brief amount of time in the air, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (Dec 15).

AirAsia flight AK1729 was supposed to take off from Penang International Airport at 6.55pm last Friday (Dec 13), landing in Singapore at 8.20pm... » READ MORE

2. 'It would be free publicity for them': Amy Yip won't ask for royalties from businesses selling meat buns named after her

While dim sum businesses in Singapore and Malaysia profit from selling the Amy Yip Big Pau, named after the voluptuous Hong Kong actress, she did not actually make money from it... » READ MORE

3. Singapore-based 'spiritual store' offers 'love ritual' on Carousell for $500, sparking debate on such services

Feeling lost in love?

A Carousell listing put up by a Singapore-based company identifying itself as a "spiritual store", called Element Mustika, is offering to help turn your love life around with a "hardcore love ritual and reconciliation spell" — but for a price tag of $500... » READ MORE

4. Ministers Shanmugam, Tan See Leng to issue letters of demand to Bloomberg over libellous article

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng will issue letters of demand to Bloomberg over a recent libellous article regarding their property transactions... » READ MORE

