world

Israel's Netanyahu says 'there is a date' for Rafah invasion

Israel's Netanyahu says 'there is a date' for Rafah invasion
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jerusalem, Feb 18, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 09, 2024 2:18 AM

JERUSALEM — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (April 8) that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians, without disclosing that date as a new round of ceasefire talks take place in Cairo.

"Today I received a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are constantly working to achieve our goals, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and achieving a complete victory over Hamas," Netanyahu said.

"This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen — there is a date."

ALSO READ: Gaza still hungry as aid trickles in before Eid festival

Benjamin NetanyahuIsraelPalestineWars and conflictshostage
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.