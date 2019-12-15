Hong Konger 'missing' after crossing China bridge checkpoint

PHOTO: REUTERS
AFP

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong's immigration department said Sunday (Dec 15) they have received reports a man went missing on a cross-border mega bridge to the gambling hub of Macau that currently hosts a Chinese mainland police checkpoint.

The disappearance first emerged on Saturday when the man's son told local media his father had texted to say he was being detained while passing through an artificial island manned by Chinese police on his way to the semi-autonomous city of Macau.

The man, surnamed Chan, was travelling by bus on Friday afternoon along the bridge and tunnel network linking Hong Kong, Macau and mainland city Zhuhai, his son said.

"His last message said 'I got arrested'," the son told Cable News.

The artificial island in the middle of the Pearl River Delta lies in Chinese mainland waters.

Mainland police set up a new checkpoint there last week with X-ray machines and facial recognition checks ahead of an upcoming visit to Macau by President Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong's immigration department told AFP it had "received a request for help" regarding a resident "who was suspected to have gone missing... when travelling to Macau via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai Macau Bridge".

The spokesman added that the department was reaching out to the city's trade office in Guangdong.

Security is being ramped up in Macau ahead of Xi's visit to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its handover from Portugal to China on Friday.

Last week the public security department of Guangdong province, which borders Macau, said it was setting up a checkpoint on the artificial island to "create a favourable social environment" for the anniversary celebrations.

Hong Kong's Security Bureau declined to comment on whether it was aware of the new checkpoint on the bridge.

AFP reporters passed through the checkpoint last Wednesday. It was manned by dozens of heavily armed SWAT officers and bus passengers had their luggage, faces and identity documents screened.

The Macau celebrations come as Hong Kong is convulsed by six months of huge and often violent pro-democracy protests as the city chafes under Beijing's rule.

The protests were initially sparked by a now abandoned plan to allow extraditions to the mainland where the courts are opaque and controlled by the Communist Party.

The 2015 disappearance into mainland custody of five booksellers who published salacious tomes about China's leaders also sparked outrage.

The bridge linking Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai is an engineering marvel but some have criticised the undeclared costs which ran into the tens of billions.

A newly opened high-speed rail link to the mainland has also proved controversial because part of the terminus in the heart of Hong Kong's Kowloon district is governed by mainland Chinese law.

More about
Macau Hong Kong china police

TRENDING

On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Viewing party organised for astronomy enthusiasts to catch rare &#039;ring of fire&#039; around Moon next week
Viewing party organised for astronomy enthusiasts to catch rare 'ring of fire' around Moon next week
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens tomorrow: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES