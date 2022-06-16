10th-generation iPad rumoured to get larger display, A14 chip and more

Word on the street is that Apple will be releasing a new version of its new iPad later this year and it will come with many features that will bring it in line with the rest of the iPad family.

To start, display analyst Ross Young believes the new 10th-generation iPad will come with a slightly larger 10.5-inch screen. The current 9th-generation iPad has a 10.2-inch display.

Rumours also say Apple will give the 10th-generation iPad the newer A14 Bionic processor - the same chip used in the iPhone 12 and 4th-generation iPad Air.

And on top of that, the 10th-generation iPad will likely also feature a USB-C port and 5G connectivity. The basic iPad is currently the only iPad in Apple's lineup that still uses a Lightning port.

How this new iPad might look is still unclear at this point of time because it's not certain if Apple will still with a Home button or integrated Touch ID into the power button like the iPad Air and iPad Mini.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.