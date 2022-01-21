The new Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is available for pre-order

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is now available for pre-order.

From now till Valentine’s Day (Feb 14, and no, this is so obviously not a hint), you will receive a complimentary Surface Pro Signature Keyboard (worth $239) whenever you pre-order a Surface Pro 8 from the Microsoft Store or via any authorised retailer or reseller. In addition, you will also enjoy a free, one-month subscription for Microsoft 365 and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s latest update of its signature 2-in-1 PC. Along with the requisite update to 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the hybrid also receives a new detachable keyboard that’s also able to house and charge the updated Surface Slim Pen 2. The battery life has also improved marginally over the Surface Pro 7+, going from a rated 15 hours to 16 hours.

Other upgrades include a 13" PixelSense touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate and haptic feedback, complete with zero force inking for the Slim Pen 2. Zero Force Inking simulates the behaviour of ink flowing out of a pen the moment the tip touches a surface (pun unintended). This feature works across all ink-enabled Surface devices.

And as you would expect of a higher-priced multimedia device today, the display supports Dolby Vision and Adaptive Color Technology for more accurate colours while the speakers meet Dolby Atmos standards.

The new Surface Pro also sports a 5MP front-facing camera and a 10MP-4K rear-facing camera with dual far-field Studio Mics that make it useful for meetings. It also has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which offer plenty of speed as well as bandwidth should you decide to add a hub to the USB chain.

And with Windows 11, the new hybrids will enjoy new features like Snap Layouts, Widgets and Groups.

Surface Pro 8 is available for pre-orders starting 20 January via the following authorised resellers: AsiaPac Distribution, Insight Technology Solutions, JK Technology and UIC Asian Computer Services.

Authorised retailers include: Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Microsoft Store and Microsoft authorised stores on Lazada and Shopee.

Consumer models

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum $1,649

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $1,799

i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $2,099

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black $2,099

i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $2,399

i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black $2,859

i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Platinum $3,399

i7-1185G7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Platinum $3,959

Business models

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum $1,788

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $1,938

i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $2,248

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black $2,248

i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $2,548

i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black $2,998

i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Platinum $3,598

i7-1185G7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Platinum $4,098

LTE models (Business only)

Available from March 8, 2022 and are not available for pre-order.

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Platinum $2,018

i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $2,168

i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $2,478

i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Black $2,778

