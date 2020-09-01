OtterBox's new glass screen protector can kill bacteria and germs

The new OtterBox Amplify Glass screen protector with antimicrobial technology.
PHOTO: OtterBox
Cookie Monster
Hardware Zone

We have seen phone cases with anti-microbial properties, but haven't seen glass screen protectors with this feature until now.

In partnership with Corning, OtterBox announces its new Amplify Glass screen protector with anti-microbial technology.

OtterBox claims it is able to suppress the growth of several common stains and odour-causing bacteria on the surface of the glass screen protector.

This is made possible by OtterBox's proprietary anti-microbial technology which infuses ionic silver in the glass of the screen protector.

Since it is embedded in the glass, OtterBox says the Amplify Glass screen protector provides long-lasting anti-microbial protection.

The new OtterBox Amplify Glass screen protector with anti-microbial technology will be available soon.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital smartphones bacteria Technology

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Singapore&#039;s former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting
Huge Himalayan griffon vulture spotted at Peck Seah Street in rare sighting
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Thomson-East Coast Line 1 open house, Light to Night Festival & more
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
2 women offer to adopt infant found in rubbish bin
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
This kiasu Telegram bot hunts down food delivery promo codes and deals near you
This kiasu Telegram bot hunts down food delivery promo codes and deals near you
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
Rats! JB mall under fire for using live hamsters in CNY decorations
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Chinese New Year Expo fair, $1 Don Don Donki sushi &amp; other deals this week
Chinese New Year Expo fair, $1 Don Don Donki sushi & other deals this week
A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Keep on rolling: Man &#039;skis&#039; on roads in CBD
Keep on rolling: Man 'skis' on roads in CBD
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business
Mum suspects 7-year-old of stealing. Turns out, he just had a side business

SERVICES