Philips' newest cordless stick vacuum can suck and wet wipe at the same time

Other than new and powerful air purifiers, Philips has also announced that its SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 series cordless stick vacuum cleaner is now available in Singapore.

The 8000 (XC8147/01, to be precise) isn’t just a bagless vacuum stick — you can also use it to wet wipe the floor. This is possible thanks to its 2-in-1 Aqua nozzle, with a water tank attachment and microfibre pad that are easy to remove and clean.

Combined with its newest PowerCyclone 10 suction tech, PowerBlade digital motor and 360 deg C suction nozzle, Philips says the vacuum cleaner is able to capture up to 99.7 per cent of dust and dirt with each stroke. This default nozzle head is equipped with LEDs so you can see more clearly what’s on the floor.

The 8000 also features a thoughtful design that has the motor and bin on top, so you can slide it fully flat along the floor and push it pretty deep in under most low furniture.

The 360 deg C suction nozzle has LEDs. PHOTO: PhilipsYou can easily adjust the speed via the top display. PHOTO: Philips

The 2.7kg vacuum cleaner uses a 25.2V lithium-ion battery that Philips says is good for up to 80 minutes of cleaning in Eco mode. In Normal mode, you get roughly 35 minutes. There’s a Turbo mode if you want the strongest suction power, but this will drain the battery in 28 minutes. Speed adjustment is a cinch with the vac’s top digital display.

In terms of accessories, there’s a crevice tool and a mini turbo brush for removing pet dander and hair. Also included is an extension hose for more flexibility when cleaning narrow spaces, like in your car. A brush tool is integrated at the end of the stick — just remove the cleaner head and flip out this brush to use it.

Only one colour option is available: Deep Opal. PHOTO: Philips

The Philips SpeedPro Max Aqua 8000 series cordless stick vacuum cleaner is now available at a recommended retail price of $759.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.