The reunion of Superman: Choo Sarang hangs out with fellow reality show child stars Song triplets and Uhm Ji-on

They met each other years ago when they were toddlers, but it's great to see that some of the kids from The Return of Superman are still friends.

Choo Sarang, daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung-hoon and Japanese model Shiho Yano, shared a post on Instagram on July 29 captioned: "Jjang! Did we grow up 'choo' fast?"

The photo shows the 11-year-old sitting on a sofa with four other children who may be difficult to recognise at first glance.

But they're the 11-year-old Song triplets (Dae-han, Min-guk and Man-se), sons of actor Song Il-kook, and 10-year-old Uhm Ji-on, daughter of actor Uhm Tae-woong.

They were all cast members on the popular variety show The Return of Superman at around the same time, which showed their respective dads take care of them while their mums were away.

Sarang and Sung-hoon were on the show from 2013 to 2016, the triplets and Il-kook from 2014 to 2016, and Ji-on and Tae-woong in 2015.

Another photo shows all the kids at a restaurant.

Shiho, 47, also shared photos of the reunion on her Instagram the previous day, writing about how the kids are "very tall" now.

"Sarang is 154cm, but Dae-han, Min-guk and Man-se are a year younger and 163cm," she wrote. "Ji-on, who is two years younger, is 168cm, so I was surprised!"

However, she said that their personalities hadn't changed at all, and the kids are still "unique and free".

"I hope there will be a reunion where all the cast members will gather on the show," she added. "I miss those days so much."

Shiho also shared photos of the kids at what appears to be an indoor playground, and throwback photos from when they were toddlers.

Ji-on's mum, ballerina Yoon Hye-jin, wrote in her own Instagram post that the kids "didn't recognise one another at first" until they were shown old pictures.

They also had not met in some time because Sarang and her family were living in Hawaii for a few years.

"But in a little while, everyone went back to being four years old," she added.

