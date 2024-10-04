'I accept the blame, it's fine': Tan Jianhao defends iShowSpeed after copping flak over livestreamer's failed stream in Singapore

After being on the receiving end of flak from fans of US livestreamer iShowSpeed, following his first failed livestream in Singapore last month, Singaporean YouTuber and entrepreneur Tan Jianhao is ready to say his piece.

Jianhao had helped to make logistical arrangements for the controversial YouTube star's trip to Singapore within short notice after the latter reached out to him requesting for a "tour guide".

Besides procuring bodyguards, cars and motorbikes for iShowSpeed, or Speed for short, Jianhao had also made several recommendations on where he could stream from.

Unfortunately for fans, Speed's broadcast was abruptly shut down the same day at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) after park employees told him that he wasn't able to stream at the attraction.

Speed had wanted to stream on the Transformers and Battlestar Galactica rides, where filming was prohibited because of intellectual property and safety reasons, Jianhao explained.

Enraged fans subsequently directed their anger at Jianhao, making disparaging remarks about him online.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday (Oct 2), Jianhao stepped out to explain for the first time what went on behind the scenes while also addressing the online vitriol thrown at him.

"It's me, the L tour guide, and here I am sharing what actually went down with Speed's first stream," said Jianhao in the opening of the close to 30-minute clip, which was titled 'Why iShowSpeed's first stream in Singapore failed'.

In the video, Jianhao gave a blow-by-blow account of how it all went down, including showing screenshots of Speed's request for a tour guide in Singapore just a day before his arrival on Sept 22.

"Naturally, I said yes," said Jianhao, explaining that it's what he would do for any overseas content creator who comes to Singapore.

The tricky part about the visit was that it was during the weekend of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, where getting the necessary manpower would be a challenge.

It also didn't help that Jianhao had a flight to catch on the evening of his planned visit, he added.

Addressing netizens' queries as to why USS was selected as a venue for the stream despite its restrictions, Jianhao reiterated an earlier post he made on Instagram, where he shared that he had no say as to where or what Speed ultimately wanted to stream. "Who am I to tell him what to do with his content, right? I can only recommend."

Jianhao also revealed the lengths that he'd gone to in order to help Speed including calling the "marketing director of Universal Studios" at 1am to acquire a permit for Speed to film at the park and for VIP escorts that same day.

"I wouldn't even do this for myself," said Jianhao, expressing his gratitude to USS for getting everything sorted practically overnight.

"They showed so much support, only for me to let them down," Jianhao stated regretfully, ostensibly referring to the lost marketing opportunity for USS in addition to the negative publicity.

Jianhao also acknowledged the online derision and vitriol he received from fans when the stream was shut down at USS.

"[There were] a tonne of fans waiting, a tonne of fans throwing hate at me on my Telegram group chat and on my Instagram, which is fine. It doesn't really matter so much; I know everyone wants a good stream, so do I," said Jianhao.

He remarked, however, that he didn't think "it was anything personal".

"[The fans] wanted a good stream... Somehow when it didn't happen, naturally the blame would go to the 'tour guide'."

Elaborating on why things didn't work out, Jianhao teased in mock anger that perhaps he should have come down hard on the American teenager and told him, "No, you're going to AJ Hackett right now because I booked it!

"Obviously i'm not going to do that.

"Maybe I respected him too much. Maybe he had a very strong idea of what Singapore was, but it didn't turn out that way."

In the video, Jianhao also went into extensive detail on the blips encountered along the way as well as the multiple change of plans due to decisions made by Speed.

In the end, all his efforts seemingly came to nought.

Jianhao reflected: "I honestly just wanted a good stream in Singapore. I didn't want us to look bad compared to the other countries in Southeast Asia."

Before arriving in Singapore, Speed had toured other Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Looking exasperated and defeated at times while describing the events of the day, the founder and CEO of Titan Digital Media expressed in the clip that he bore no grudge against Speed.

He explained that "there's a difference between the chaos that a livestream brings and properly planned content".

Jianhao also noted how Speed had tried his best to rush back to Singapore after seemingly making a sudden decision to take a trip out to JB that night, where he met the Crown Prince of Johor.

By the time he returned, it was too late to head anywhere else.

"I don't think that he is to blame; it's probably just bad decisions [made] overall," surmised Jianhao.

He also shared that they drove to many places that day but they "just had very different viewpoints".

"I felt like maybe what he expected was Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia style, where you don't have to get permits, anything can happen... there are things happening everywhere. But in Singapore, it's really very organised, so content creators, you do have to plan a bit, because one day is definitely not enough to cover everything," Jianhao added.

Handled logistics for Speed while overseas

After flying out to Cambodia the next day, however, Speed made a return to Singapore on Sept 24 with a second attempt to stream.

And even though Jianhao was already overseas, he revealed that he still took on the mantle to arrange the logistic requirements again for Speed. The role of 'tour guide' though was handed over to fellow Singaporean content creator Dew Francis.

"Ultimately, I have a lot of respect for Speed, I think that he works extremely hard... I also have to respect his 'never say die' attitude. On the first day, he never stopped trying," said Jianhao, adding that when Speed came back for the second time, he was "more prepared".

Adding somewhat paradoxically: "That's great that he learnt that Singapore isn't a place to be spontaneous. You can be spontaneous, but you just have to plan spontaneously."

Responding to a netizen's question as to why Speed did not come to his defence [only one of his crew members did] following the brickbats thrown at him, Jianhao's conjecture was that this was "probably one of the smaller stuff" that the YouTube star comes across in his line of work.

"I accept the blame, it's fine," he added, expressing appreciation for those who felt indignant on his behalf.

Jianhao also graciously gave credit to fellow content creator Dew Francis for "redeeming Singapore".

For the record, he also added that he didn't think Speed only informing of his arrival the day before "was a big deal" as it was nothing new to him and he was ultimately able to pull it off.

But did he do it for clout, as some detractors had suggested?

"I felt like I was the right person to do it [and] I was able to do it... I did not plan any collaboration with him. I did not even get a photo with him," said Jianhao.

"I wasn't expecting to get anything out of it. I just wanted to do it for the sake of Singapore fans."

The big question is though, would Jianhao still be a 'tour guide' for Speed should he return to our sunny shores?

"I don't think his fans would want me to," he said, although he added that if there wasn't a stream happening, he'd gladly show him around.

"If it is a stream and his fans are waiting, I'll probably pass on that one."

He stated that he would, however, be more than willing to help Speed again logistically "with the cars and stuff".

"I should be a logistics manager," he quipped.

ALSO READ: 'Blessed to go through this together': Kim Lim, Jianhao Tan stuck for 8 hours in car due to Dubai floods

candicecai@asiaone.com