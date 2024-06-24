'For now, we have zero plans ahead': Flavour Flings cafe to shutter after 10 years, last day July 29

Time to say goodbye.

Those were the exact words by Flavour Flings, a cafe in Hougang, last Sunday (June 23) as it announces its imminent closure from the local cafe scene.

Their final day of operations will be on July 29.

On Instagram, Flavour Flings thanked their many customers for their support over the years.

"10 years, it has been a pleasure creating and serving all kinds of brunches to the neighbourhood," the post read.

Flavour Flings mentioned they are "extremely grateful" for the support before giving a shout-out to customers who came as strangers but became regulars over time.

The announcement did not include any reason behind the closure.

It only noted that shutting down the business was "not an easy decision" to make.

However, the people running the establishment felt like it was time to "take a break", having served up delicious grub and coffee for a decade.

Fans of the brand might be relieved to hear that this may not be a final farewell.

"For now, we have zero plans ahead," the cafe stated.

"But we are keeping our brand, hence this is not a full goodbye; who knows in the near future we may greet each other in a different way again through our food."

AsiaOne has reached out to Flavour Flings for more information.

There's still time to head down to the cafe and enjoy some of its signature menu items—from Salted Egg Yolk Croissant to Chicken Cutlet with Swiss Raclette Cheese.

Flavour Flings mentioned that they will do their best to maintain menu availabilities up till the final day of operations.

Address: 121 Hougang Ave 1, #01-1348, Singapore 530121

Opening hours: Closed on Tuesdays, Wednesday from 5.30pm to 10pm; Monday, Thursday, Friday, weekends from 11.30am to 4pm and 5.30pm to 10pm

ALSO READ: Popular late-night dim sum eatery to shutter Geylang and Boon Keng outlets end-June; future uncertain

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.