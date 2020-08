PSLE 2020 timetable: Important dates and times to note

The 2020 Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) is currently ongoing, with the next upcoming exam scheduled from September. Here’s the PSLE 2020 timetable for your easy reference:

PSLE 2020 timetable

Oral examination (Completed)

Aug 13, 2020 (Thursday), 8 am to 1.30 pm

English Language

Foundation English

Chinese/Malay/Tamil

Aug 14, 2020 (Friday), 8 am to 1.30 pm

English Language

Chinese/Malay/Tamil

Foundation Chinese/Foundation Malay/Foundation Tamil

Bengali/Gujarati/Hindi/Panjabi/Urdu Foundation Bengali/Foundation Gujarati/Foundation Hindi/Foundation Panjabi/Foundation Urdu

Listening comprehension examination

Sept 18, 2020 (Friday)

9 am – 9.35 am *: Chinese/Malay/Tamil

9 am – 9.40 am *: Foundation Chinese/Foundation Malay/Foundation Tamil

9 am – 9.30 am *: Bengali/Gujarati/Hindi/Panjabi/Urdu Foundation Bengali/Foundation Gujarati/Foundation Hindi/Foundation Panjabi/Foundation Urdu

11.15am – 11.50 am *: English Language/Foundation English

*Actual duration may differ slightly

PSLE 2020 timetable: Written examination

Oct 1, 2020 (Thursday)

English Language Paper 1: 8.15 am – 9.25 am (Duration: 1 h 10 min)

English Language Paper 2: 10.30 am – 12.20 pm (Duration: 1 h 50 min)

Foundation English Paper 1: 8.15am – 9.25 am (Duration: 1 h 10 min)

Foundation English Paper 2: 10.30 am – 11.50 am (Duration: 1 h 20 min)

Oct 2, 2020 (Friday)

Mathematics Paper 1: 8.15 am – 9.15 am (Duration: 1 h)

Mathematics Paper 2: 10.30am – 12 pm (Duration: 1 h 30min)

Foundation Mathematics Paper 1: 8.15 am – 9.15 am (Duration: 1 h)

Foundation Mathematics Paper 2: 10.30am – 11.30 am (Duration: 1 h)

Oct 5, 2020 (Monday)

Chinese/Malay/Tamil Bengali/Gujarati/Hindi/Panjabi/Urdu Paper 1: 8.15 am – 9.05 am (Duration: 50 min)

Chinese/Malay/Tamil Bengali/Gujarati/Hindi/Panjabi/Urdu Paper 2: 10.15 am – 11.55 am (Duration: 1 h 40 min)

Foundation Chinese/Foundation Malay/Foundation Tamil Paper 1: 8.15 am – 8.55 am (Duration: 40 min)

Oct 6, 2020 (Tuesday)

Science: 8.15 am – 10 am (Duration: 1 h 45 min)

Foundation Science: 8.15 am – 9.30 am (Duration: 1 h 15 min)

Oct 7, 2020 (Wednesday)

Higher Chinese/Higher Malay/Higher Tamil Paper 1: 8.15 am – 9.05 am (Duration: 50 min)

Higher Chinese/Higher Malay/Higher Tamil Paper 2: 10.15 am – 11.35 am (Duration: 1 h 20 min)

Important dates to note after the examinations

Marking exercise: Oct 19 - 22, 2020

Tentative date of result release: Between Nov 25 to 27, 2020.

*The actual date of the results release can only be confirmed when all processes have been completed.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.