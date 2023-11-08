world

Biden tells Netanyahu 3-day fighting pause could help secure release of hostages

US President Joe Biden waits for the news media to leave the room as they ask questions about the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas as he hosts western hemisphere leaders at the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit at the White House in Washington, US, Nov 3, 2023.
PUBLISHED ONNovember 08, 2023 1:56 AM

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call on Monday (Nov 6) that a three-day fighting pause could help secure the release of some hostages, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing two US and Israeli officials.

Citing the US official, Axios reported that under a proposal being discussed between the US, Israel and Qatar, Hamas would release 10-15 hostages and use the pause to verify the identities of all the hostages and deliver a list of names of the people it is holding.

In a statement on Monday, the White House said Biden and Netanyahu discussed "the possibility of tactical pauses to provide civilians with opportunities to safely depart from areas of ongoing fighting, to ensure assistance is reaching civilians in need, and to enable potential hostage releases."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Axios report.

