Daily roundup: Amazon intern shares tips on how to ace a tech company interview - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Breaking the dog-eat-dog cycle: Amazon intern shares tips on how to ace a tech company interview

There's more to the tech industry than just coding, software engineering and data analytics.

Contrary to popular belief, this industry has many opportunities that are not related to IT... » READ MORE

2. 'Not fair': GrabTaxi driver wrongly charges passenger $2.30 instead of $27.90, says can't get his money back

PHOTO: Stomp

A GrabTaxi driver Adrian mistakenly undercharged a passenger by more than $25 for a 24.6km trip, and is now complaining that he is unable to recover the rest of the fare.

The trip was from 3 Chin Bee Avenue in Jurong to Beauty World MRT station in Bukit Timah and Nex shopping mall in Serangoon... » READ MORE

3. 'I don't want to make money for you': Addy Lee launches online tirade against former Mdada CEO Pornsak

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Addy Lee

Addy Lee has come out guns blazing in a Facebook Live video on Monday (May 8) night, expressing his unhappiness towards e-commerce platform Mdada's former Chief Executive Officer, Pornsak.

While Addy did not refer to Pornsak by name at first... » READ MORE

4. Cookhouse food? Netizens react after traveller served 'pathetic' SIA in-flight meal

PHOTO: Reddit/Low_ses_man

Airline meals aren't meant to be gourmet experiences.

Nonetheless, one man still felt like the food he was served on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight fell below expectations... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com