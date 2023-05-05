Daily roundup: DBS digibank services, including Paylah! disrupted again; second time in 2 months — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. DBS digibank services, including Paylah! disrupted again; second time in 2 months

Thousands of DBS Bank customers in Singapore on Friday (May 5) said they were unable to use DBS digibank online and mobile services for about an hour from around 12.30pm.

DBS’ digital banking services, as well as physical ATMs, were said to be down... » READ MORE

2. Man turns up at 3am to apply for Chinese visa, finds over 100 people ahead of him in queue

PHOTO: Stomp

He thought he could beat the queue by being early.

A man went to apply for a Chinese visa at 3am only to find 104 people already in front of him on Wednesday morning (May 3)... » READ MORE

3. 'I paid for the consultation fee': Local singer says doctor should have done more

PHOTO: Instagram/Rao Zijie

Have standards slipped, or are we asking for more than what healthcare workers can give?

In an Instagram video post on Thursday (May 4), local singer Rao Zijie shared an experience he had with a neighbourhood general practitioner (GP) that left him wondering if he deserved better... » READ MORE

4. 'My master said my kung fu skill would be halved if I had sex': Hong Kong action actor on why he was chaste until 26

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/TVB Variety

There are many reasons why some would choose to maintain their virginity, and it seems kung fu prowess is one of them... » READ MORE

