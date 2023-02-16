Daily roundup: Woman accidentally drives into Woodlands bus interchange, netizen asks if she's a 'temporary bus driver' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman accidentally drives into Woodlands bus interchange, netizen asks if she's a 'temporary bus driver'

Can you get lost in tiny Singapore? Apparently so, after a woman accidentally drove into Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange... » READ MORE

2. 'Cost of a small wedding': Netizens weigh in on Naomi Neo's $20k birthday bash for 2-year-old daughter

PHOTO: TikTok/Naomineo

Would you rather put $20,000 towards your child's education or splash it all on her birthday party?... » READ MORE

3. 'Your mouth got gold?' Man gets flak for way he handled inconsiderate bus passengers

PHOTO: TikTok/Rayleelm

The bad thing about public transport is that it can get painfully crowded, especially during peak periods. And what makes it worse? Inconsiderate commuters... » READ MORE

4.'He contacted me already': Liu Wen-cheng's manager and aunt say singer still alive

PHOTO: Internet

One may think coming back from the dead only happens in the movies. But no, it happens in real life too... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com