Daily roundup: Woman accidentally drives into Woodlands bus interchange, netizen asks if she's a 'temporary bus driver' — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Woman accidentally drives into Woodlands bus interchange, netizen asks if she's a 'temporary bus driver'
Can you get lost in tiny Singapore? Apparently so, after a woman accidentally drove into Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange... » READ MORE
2. 'Cost of a small wedding': Netizens weigh in on Naomi Neo's $20k birthday bash for 2-year-old daughter
Would you rather put $20,000 towards your child's education or splash it all on her birthday party?... » READ MORE
3. 'Your mouth got gold?' Man gets flak for way he handled inconsiderate bus passengers
The bad thing about public transport is that it can get painfully crowded, especially during peak periods. And what makes it worse? Inconsiderate commuters... » READ MORE
4.'He contacted me already': Liu Wen-cheng's manager and aunt say singer still alive
One may think coming back from the dead only happens in the movies. But no, it happens in real life too... » READ MORE