Be the first to 'own' a PS5 with this Instagram filter

Can't wait to get your hands on a spanking new PlayStation 5 (PS5)? Or simply don't have the cash to splurge on a game console?

Thanks to an augmented reality Instagram filter that's been making its rounds on the internet of recent days, you can now beam Sony's newest console straight into your living room — or anywhere you want, really.

Created by Arón Piper, who also goes by @aroneverything on Instagram, the filter makes it seem as if you've got an actual PS5 box in front of you, way before its available in stores.

While you wont be able to physically lay your hands on it, it might just be realistic enough to prank your Instagram followers.

Want to check it out? Simply head to Arón's profile, click on the smiley face icon and knock yourself out.

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Instagram

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Kimberly Anne Lim

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Instagram

PHOTO: Screengrab/ Instagram

Reacting to the sheer number of people using the filter, Arón said in a post today, "I am overwhelmed by the response, I hope it helped to put [a] smile on few faces during these hard times."

For those of you who want to get their hands on the real thing, the PS5 officially drops in Singapore on Nov 19 and it's going for a cool $729. There's also a Digital Edition (without the disc drive) that's priced at $599.

But if you aren't one of the lucky few who got your pre-orders in on Sept 18 before the console sold out on multiple websites, the filter will just have to suffice for now.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com