Final Fantasy IX gets an animated series adaptation

Having debuted on PlayStation back in 2000, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy IX is now getting an animated series of their own.

The Japanese video game company will be working hand-in-hand with Paris-based Cyber Group Studios in co-developing and co-producing this exciting new project.

Specifically targetted at children aged eight to 13 years old, Cyber Group Studios will not only be producing the series, but is also responsible for handling and overseeing the worldwide distribution, licensing, and merchandising process of the collaboration.

Although details about the animated series, such as episode count and length, have yet to be announced, Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber Group Studios, says that the goal is to begin production by the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.

Final Fantasy is one of the most popular video game franchises, with more than 150 million copies sold worldwide.

With such a huge following, this animated project presents an opportunity for the title to expand more on character lore and story for both fans of the original game and newcomers alike.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.