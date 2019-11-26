Get a two-pack Google Nest Wifi with MyRepublic's new 1Gbps bundle

MyRepublic has just announced a new Google Nest Wifi bundle that will come with Google's latest mesh networking system - the Google Nest Wifi.

As a recap, the Google Nest Wifi mesh networking system was announced in October alongside the new Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones.

The Nest Wifi Router is a dual-band AC2200-class router, while each Nest Wifi Point is a dual-band AC1200-class networking device.

As part of the bundle, subscribers will get a 1Gbps fibre plan and a Google Nest Wifi mesh networking system consisting of a Nest Wifi router and a Nest Wifi point.

The bundle will set subscribers back S$56.99 per month for 24 months. Existing MyRepublic users who are re-contracting will get 1 month's free subscription.

Finally, existing subscribers can also purchase a Nest Wifi router at a discounted price of S$199 or a Nest Wifi point at a discounted price of S$169 through MyAccount.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.