Google Maps now supports crowd predictions to make your daily commute less of a squeeze

PHOTO: Google
Wong Chung Wee
Hardware Zone

Google Maps has been updated to support crowd prediction (Google actually terms it as 'crowdedness predictions') as well as 'live traffic delays'.

These new features will be rolled out to over 200 cities worldwide and users will have to update Google Maps on their supported devices to enjoy the new enhancements.

The inverted commas for 'live traffic delays' is to denote Google's new predictive machine learning based model to solve the disjoint in transit schedules that don't take into effect real-time traffic conditions or in places where real-time transit information isn't supplied from transit agencies.

Photo: Google

For now, only residents in about 18 cities will get the updated Google Maps app. Singapore is one of the cities; to enjoy the new features, just update your device's Google Maps app.

In Singapore, we already have bus arrival information, the type of buses, and passenger load information from MyTransport.sg mobile app. As for passenger load information pertaining to trains, there's the PLIS that's on trial along the Downtown Line (DTL) since May 2018. Therefore, the crowd prediction on the new Google Maps may help us better plan our train journeys during rush hours.

Photo: Google

Do head over to Google's site and uncover some interesting public transit factoids of our sunny shores, i.e., which are the most crowded bus stops and most crowded bus route.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about

Google Traffic Congestion Public Transport
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Cristiano Ronaldo causes a stir with appearance at Our Tampines Hub
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
Move over bubble tea, try a boba taco softie instead
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
&#039;I also like baby&#039;: Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with actress Angelababy
'I also like baby': Huang Xiaoming dispels rumours of divorce with Angelababy
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
Cambodian farmer finds daughter&#039;s skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Cambodian farmer finds daughter's skull in crocodile enclosure after she was eaten alive
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Seven charged with murder of man at Orchard Towers
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
Twin sisters fined for assaulting condo staff lose appeal
12 protesters arrested as Hong Kong police crack down on violence
12 protesters arrested as Hong Kong police crack down on violence
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he&#039;s &#039;retiring&#039; at 33
He ran away to join the circus at 21, now he's 'retiring' at 33
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
#Joeyjios: We took on a 1kg beef bowl challenge that costs $42
Two boys escape Tampines flat fire with help of neighbours after PMD catches fire
Two boys escape Tampines flat fire with help of neighbours after PMD catches fire

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: Free drink for Huawei mobile users
Own a Huawei? Claim a free drink at Partea this weekend
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Things you didn&#039;t know about Singapore&#039;s workforce
Things you didn't know about Singapore's workforce
5 new luxury hotels in Asia
5 new luxury hotels in Asia

Home Works

8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
Luxury fashion brands you can buy furniture from
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
GrabTowel? Deliveryman caught taking towel from clothes rack outside HDB flat
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase

SERVICES