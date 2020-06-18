Google Meet coming soon to Gmail on Android and iOS

Weeks after bringing Meet into Gmail on the web, Google today announced that it will be bringing its video conferencing service to the Gmail app on Android and iOS.

Available in the coming weeks, a new Meet tab will be placed in the Gmail app where users can view upcoming meetings in the Google Calendar and join with a single click. Users can also get a meeting link to share within the Meet tab or schedule a meeting in Calendar.

The Meet tab can be removed from the Gmail app by going to settings > account > uncheck Meet.

Google made its premium video conferencing service free for everyone starting from May. It can accommodate up to 100 participants. For G Suite customers, the limit goes up to 250 participants.