Google working on smartphone alert system that can detect car accidents and call 911 immediately

Google is set to offer an application that automatically calls emergency services in case of an accident on the road, according to the XDA Developers website.

However, it's expected to be available only on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones out on October 15, 2019.

For the moment, the application is said to be in an experimental format in the United States.

The idea is that the telephone can detect a car accident, thanks to various integrated sensors, and immediately transmit the car's location to emergency services (911) if the driver is not able to do so.