M1 gives existing and new customers 5G access

M1 has announced that all mobile handset plans will come with True 5G, aka Standalone 5G (SA).

New subscribers or re-contracting customers with any M1 mobile plans will be eligible for True 5G on M1’s 5G SA network.

Existing customers will not be left out of the action as well. For those without a 5G SIM card, you can get one from M1 as a free upgrade. However, from what we understand, users with eSIM, MultiSIM, NumberShare, Data Usage Alert and some roaming services are not able to use 5G and they need to make some adjustments to their plans to enjoy the free ‘upgrade’–we have reached out to M1 for clarification and will update accordingly.

Also, don’t forget to check out M1’s trade-up program if you need a 5G-enabled phone.

Having started 5G SA trials as early as 2019 and rolling out 5G SA in mid-2021, M1 has now achieved about 90 per cent coverage in Singapore, which includes the CBD, Marina Bay Financial Centre, key town centres and high data usage areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Chinatown, Clementi, Orchard Road, Pasir Ris, Paya Lebar, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands.

M1 has also recently launched a 5G-powered cloud gaming service, Zolaz, to take advantage of the responsiveness of 5G networks. You can visit the M1 Shop at Peranakan Place to test the service.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.