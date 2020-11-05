The next Apple Watch may come with a panic attack detection feature

The next Apple Watch could come with mental health-related features such as detecting panic attacks.

Reliable tipster Jon Prosser revealed on the Geared Up podcast that Apple will use a blood oxygen sensor to detect the oxygen levels in the user's blood with his/her heart rate and determine if the user is hyperventilating.

The Apple Watch may identify a panic attack is coming and warn the user with a notification. In addition, the Apple Watch will offer a series of breathing exercises to calm the user down. Prosser hopes the feature will come this year although there is a possibility that Apple may push it to next year.

Blood oxygen detection feature was discovered in iOS 14 by 9to5Mac two months ago. 9to5Mac also said Apple is developing a new health notification to trigger alerts similar to the current heart rate notifications.

Besides mental health-related features, the Apple Watch Series 6 could come with a native sleep tracking feature. An unreleased Apple Watch Sleep app was mentioned in the Alarms app screenshot last year.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.