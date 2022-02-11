Unleash powers of real-life objects in Kirby and the Forgotten Land's new Mouthful Mode

In just over a month’s time, the latest Kirby game will launch on the Nintendo Switch. While Kirby And The Forgotten Land will still feature the adorable hero absorbing enemies to gain powers, a new Mouthful Mode will expand upon that even more as seen in the latest Nintendo Direct.

In the trailer, we see Kirby being able to absorb real-world objects, like a whole car, and utilise the new powers that are different from the standard copy abilities familiar to players. Kirby will also be able to inhale cones, vending machines, and more objects that can be useful in both combat and exploration.

“With the new Mouthful Mode, Kirby can inhale real-world objects & use moves different from copy abilities,” the description reads. “Make a stop at Waddle Dee’s Weapons Shop, where copy abilities can be evolved! Evolving copy abilities will expand his range of attacks, change his appearance, and make him more powerful!”

With an expanded arsenal of power-ups and evolving abilities to draw from, Kirby And The Forgotten Land looks set to be more than just your regular entry in the franchise. The new Mouthful Mode will hopefully spice things up even more for Kirby, and players can look forward to experiencing all of this when the game launches on ther Nintendo Switch on March 25.

If you have not yet bought yourself a Nintendo Switch, a great time to do so will be now, especially with the excellent games both past and future awaiting you on the portable powerhouse.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.