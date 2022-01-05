Withings' new Body Scan smart scale can assess nerve activity and heart rhythm

Withings just unveiled a new smart scale at CES 2022.

The Withings Body Scan smart scale can monitor segmental body composition, heart rate and vascular age. Thanks to the use of a 6-lead ECG, the Body Scan can assess nerve activity and heart rhythm.

The Body Scan is developed with experts from Impeto Medical to track sweat gland activity in the feet and offer daily assessment of small nerve activity in under 30 seconds.

The 6-lead ECG and proprietary algorithm can detect arrhythmias and heart patterns associated with atrial fibrillation.

The new Withings smart scale sports a tempered glass platform with four weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes, and a retractable handle with four stainless steel electrodes. It also has a 3.2-inch LCD colour screen to display information.

Withings says the Body Scan is expected to be available in the second half of the year following FDA clearance. It is priced at US$299.95 (S$406.70) and comes in two colour options: Black and white.

In addition, it is bundled with a three-month subscription to Withings' health and wellness programmes.