Amanda Bynes' conservatorship terminated by judge

Amanda Bynes' conservatorship has been terminated by a judge in California.

The 35-year-old actress has been under a conservatorship since 2013 after suffering drug and mental health problems, but Judge Roger L. Lund announced on Tuesday (March 22) that the conservatorship was no longer required.

He said: "She's done everything the court has asked over a long period of time."

Amanda subsequently thanked her fans for the support they've given her over recent years. The actress — who shot to fame as a child star — also revealed some of her long-term ambitions.

In a statement given to People, Amanda said: "Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."

"In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter.

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavours — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can."

Earlier this month, an insider revealed that Amanda's parents "can't wait to see the next chapter of her life".

The She's the Man actress' parents have also been fully supportive of her efforts to have her conservatorship overturned.

A source said at the time: "Amanda Bynes' parents are very happy for her. They can't wait to see the next chapter of her life. They are excited at how well she is doing.

"They are ready to move forward and for the conservatorship to end as well."