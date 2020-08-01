10 things to toss or replace when spring cleaning

Out with the old, in with the new. Here are ten things to throw away or replace when you're doing your spring cleaning.
1. OLD CLEANING MATERIALS
It's time to take a good hard look at your collection of cleaning materials, including mops, brooms, scrubs, sponges, and toilet brushes.
If any of them is looking really rough around the edges, it's probably time to replace them.
Having new bristles can help you clean up more effectively, saving energy in the process.
2. YELLOWING OR GRAYING BEDLINEN
If your bedlinen is going gray or developing suspicious stains, it's time to let them go and buy new ones.
The same goes for your mattress and pillows - take advantage of the holiday sales to get their replacements.
3. DYING PLANTS
In feng shui terms, dying plants aren't good for the home.
Replace these with new ones to bring in good energy.
4. EXPIRED FOOD AND OTHER CONSUMABLES
Check your larder and fridge for any food that's well past its consume-by date.
The same goes for condiments, like ketchup and chilli sauce, health supplements, and medication.
It's also a good idea to invest in some containers to organise loose food items in the fridge, such as fruits and drink cans.
5. OLD DEHUMIDIFIERS AND SCENT SACHETS
There are probably some old scent sachets and Thirsty Hippo dehumidifiers that we've long forgotten about lurking in your wardrobe.
Replace those with fresh ones for the new year.
6. CHIPPED OR STAINED DINNERWARE
We all have that chipped plate or coffee-stained mug that we can't bear to throw away.
Invest in some new ones, especially if you're welcoming plenty of guests into your home this new year.
7. CUTTING BOARDS
Over time, cutting boards can become a breeding ground for germs, whether the boards are wood or plastic.
They live and multiply on the board, especially when grooves form over time which can't be cleaned properly.
Check your cutting board - if it has deep grooves scored into it, it's probably time to replace it.
8. OLD SOAP CONTAINERS
If you have reusable soap containers, check the insides and the bottom - it's likely that if you've had them for a long time in a damp place like the bathroom, mould and soap scum would have accumulated over time.
9. TOWELS AND BATH MATS
Being damp almost all the time means that towels and bath mats are the perfect breeding grounds for bacteria.
If you've had yours for a long time and they're starting to show signs of staining or fraying, consider investing in new ones this new year.
10. PLASTIC BAGS GALORE
Which kitchen in Singapore doesn't have a plastic bag full of other plastic bags?
Sort through these and keep only the bags that are large enough to be reused as dustbin liners or for food waste disposal, and place the rest in a recycling bin in your estate.
Same goes for the 'nicer' shopping bags - keep only 5 or 6, and recycle the rest.
This article was first published in Home & Decor.