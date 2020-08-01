10 things to toss or replace when spring cleaning

Out with the old, in with the new. Here are ten things to throw away or replace when you're doing your spring cleaning.

1. OLD CLEANING MATERIALS

PHOTO: Unsplash

It's time to take a good hard look at your collection of cleaning materials, including mops, brooms, scrubs, sponges, and toilet brushes.

If any of them is looking really rough around the edges, it's probably time to replace them.

Having new bristles can help you clean up more effectively, saving energy in the process.

2. YELLOWING OR GRAYING BEDLINEN

If your bedlinen is going gray or developing suspicious stains, it's time to let them go and buy new ones.

The same goes for your mattress and pillows - take advantage of the holiday sales to get their replacements.

3. DYING PLANTS

PHOTO: Pexels

In feng shui terms, dying plants aren't good for the home.

Replace these with new ones to bring in good energy.

4. EXPIRED FOOD AND OTHER CONSUMABLES