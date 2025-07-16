Las Vegas Sands' new development part of Singapore's broader, more ambitious transformation: PM Wong

SINGAPORE — Singapore's skyline will get a soaring new addition come 2030 when Las Vegas Sands' US$8 billion (S$10.3 billion) new hotel tower is completed.

Speaking at the development's ground-breaking ceremony on July 15, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the plans for Marina Bay are just one part of the Republic's broader, more ambitious transformation of its entire southern waterfront.

A 30km stretch of coastline from Gardens by the Bay East to Pasir Panjang that is six times the size of Marina Bay, it will have more commercial, recreational and entertainment options, alongside new residential precincts that include public housing for Singaporeans, he added.

The authorities said in May that the first of these homes — around 1,000 Housing Board Build-To-Order flats to be built on the site of the former Keppel Club v will be launched for sale in October.

PM Wong said: "That's what we mean when we say we are never done building Singapore. We will always keep on improving, keep renewing and keep on moving forward."

The Greater Southern Waterfront project was first announced by then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the 2013 National Day Rally, where he outlined a vision to consolidate container port activities in Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani and Pasir Panjang at a unified port in Tuas, freeing up prime waterfront land for redevelopment.

PM Wong was addressing about 200 guests gathered at the ground-breaking site next to Marina Bay Sands' (MBS') Hotel Tower 1. They included Las Vegas Sands co-founder Miriam Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer Robert Goldstein, and president and chief operating officer Patrick Dumont.

The new Las Vegas Sands complex will comprise 570 luxury hotel suites, a casino, a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, 200,000 sq ft of meeting and convention space, and numerous high-end restaurants. It is set to be completed by 2030 and to open in the first quarter of 2031.

Like MBS, it is designed by US-based firm Safdie Architects, and it will have a distinct roof in the form of an elliptical Skyloop, which will have 360-degree views, and both public and private facilities.

PM Wong called Marina Bay a symbol of the Singapore Story — that of a thriving financial and business hub, a vibrant destination for meetings, conventions, tourism and entertainment, as well as a key node connecting Singapore to the global economy.

But more than just an economic success story, it has become deeply embedded in the national consciousness, he added.

This is as the bay is where Singaporeans come together to celebrate milestones such as the National Day Parade and year-end countdowns, and to make memories. The skyline is also instantly recognisable around the world as being Singapore, whether in movies, documentaries or music videos, he said.

"Every recruit who does basic military training, their graduation parades are held here, reminding them of why they are defending Singapore and what they are defending," he said.

"So we are very proud of what Marina Bay has become, but we're not done yet because we believe the best still lies ahead."

He noted that the Las Vegas Sands development will both refresh Singapore's skyline and introduce new attractions, including the rooftop Skyloop and the 15,000-seat arena for world-class concerts and performances.

Added convention and exhibition space will also further strengthen Singapore's position as a leading Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination globally, he added.

Alongside the upcoming NS Square, which is set to be completed by 2027, PM Wong said these developments will add buzz and vibrancy to the bay area, which will draw more visitors and create new opportunities for Singaporeans in hospitality and tourism.

Singapore is able to keep renewing itself and moving forward because of strong partnerships, such as with Las Vegas Sands, said PM Wong.

He noted its "bold commitment" when the integrated resort was first mooted in 2005. The American casino and resort company committed to an initial investment of $3.85 billion, which is apart from another $1.2 billion in land cost for the site.

"It was... a major investment, underpinned by confidence in Singapore, and in Singapore's future," he said. "I'm glad this partnership has flourished, and I'm even happier that we are now taking it to the next level."

Mr Goldstein said that Marina Bay Sands has become the most successful integrated resort in history and the industry's gold standard since it opened in 2010.

"We have every intention of delivering a product that will be the envy of the hospitality industry and ushers in a new era of luxury tourism in Singapore," the Las Vegas Sands chairman and CEO said of the new tower.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.