A man mailed an AirTag to himself to see how well he could track it

A man in the Netherlands wanted to find out just how good the AirTag is and how robust is Apple's Find My network. So he devised a test.

He decided to mail the AirTag to himself to see if he could accurately track it.

Though AirTags are deadly effective in Bluetooth range and within range of its Ultra Wideband chip, its pièce de résistance is the ability to use other Apple devices on the Find My network to send its location back to its owners.

To help him keep track of the AirTag, the man also wrote a script using Automator to attempt to ping the AirTag and capture its location every two minutes.

Check out the experiment below:

