Netflix rolling out Spatial Audio for iPhone and iPad

Netflix is finally rolling out Spatial Audio support to its iPhone and iPad apps.

Compatible with Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, this new support offers users an immersive listening experience when watching their favourite TV shows, movies, documentaries and more.

According to 9to5Mac, Netflix has started rolling out Spatial Audio support on iOS 14. Users who wish to enable the new feature can find the toggle located in the Control Centre. Users will have to have the latest version of Netflix from the App Store in order to find the setting.

Whilst only available to a limited number of users for now, interested parties should continue checking over the next couple of days and weeks.

Spatial audio features dynamic head tracking that brings the movie theater experience right to your ears. By applying directional audio filters and subtly adjusting the frequencies each ear receives, spatial audio can place sounds virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience.

Spatial audio tracks the motion of your head as well as your device, compares the motion data, and then remaps the sound field so that it stays anchored to your device even as your head moves.

Currently, spatial audio is already available on other streaming platforms and services like Apple TV Plus, Disney+ and HBO Max.