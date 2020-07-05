This Singapore mobile AI app will help shops observe social distancing

As we move on from Covid-19 and stay at home notices are relaxed, governments and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have reinforced the need to maintain social distancing. In Korea where many Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, social distancing is one of the last to be removed.

To allow more businesses and people to monitor social distancing easily, AI Hub International in Singapore has created an AI application called “SafeDistancer”, that turns a mobile phone into a social distance monitoring instrument. When stores are allowed to reopen, the app can be used to ensure that crowds maintain adequate distance from each other when waiting to enter.

The "AI at the edge" system runs advanced machine learning algorithms to detect people in an image. The results are then processed with data analytics on-device to alert when people get too near each other.

AI Hub International

By carrying out processing on the device without any information being sent over any network, the privacy of customers filmed is ensured. To further maintain privacy, information and images are not stored on any devices, and there is no form of facial recognition carried out.

The SafeDistancer app is currently being rolled out with key partners, such as venue managers, as businesses get ready to resume normal operations. In addition to running on a mobile phone, it also comes with the ability to be integrated with existing enterprise infrastructure like security cameras.

Chong Choo, Director of Ecosystem at AI Hub Singapore said: "Our customers and partners are looking forward to going back to their workplaces and we are happy to be able to help them do this in a safe and responsible way."

This article was first published on Hardware Zone