Xbox to end backwards compatibility, won't add more old games to library

Microsoft announced that the library of backwards compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games will no longer be expanded any further due to legal constraints. This follows the final inclusion of 76 Xbox and Xbox 360 games that can now be played on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

In a report by IGN, a Microsoft spokesperson is quoted: “Yes, this is the final addition of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility program. We have reached the limits of our ability to add additional games to the catalog due to licensing, legal or technical constraints.”

PHOTO: Xbox

This final expansion of the consoles’ backwards compatible library came as part of the Xbox’s 20th anniversary celebration. This list of new backwards compatible games includes the entire Max Payne series, Skate 2, the F.E.A.R. series, and many more.

FPS Boost is also added to 26 existing backwards compatible games, including the Gears of War series, Mirror’s Edge, and Far Cry 3. There will also be 33 games getting FPS Boost on the Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

The full list of new backwards compatible games is as follows:

50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful Katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia+

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney Universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin

F.E.A.R. 3

F.E.A.R. Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

MINI NINJAS

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Outpost Kaloki X

Quake Arena Arcade

R.A.W. – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

Rio

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of Ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

STAR WARS Starfighter: Special Edition

STAR WARS: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

STAR WARS: The Clone Wars

STAR WARS Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time Pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords

The new games getting FPS Boost are as follows:

Alan Wake

Assassin’s Creed

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Darksiders

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Disney’s Chicken LIttle

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age II

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

F.E.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 3

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Kameo: Elements of Power

LEGO The Lord of the Rings

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Mirror’s Edge

NIER

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Rock of Ages

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic Generations

Sonic Unleashed

STAR WARS: The Clone Wars

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Finally, the games getting FPS Boost on Xbox Cloud Gaming:

Battlefield 4

Beholder Complete Edition

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Origins

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Evil Within 2

Fable Anniversary

Fable III

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

The Gardens Between

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Halo Wars 2

Kameo: Elements of Power

MotoGP 20

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Prey

ReCore

Shadow Warrior 2

Steep

Titanfall 2

Two Point Hospital

Wasteland 3

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

While it is a shame that the list of backwards compatible games will no longer be expanded for the Xbox, this last set of games is substantial, playing a role in improving the longevity of the games by having them be easily accessible.

With game preservation being an important topic for many, it is heartening to see Microsoft treating games with a certain degree of cultural and artistic import.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.