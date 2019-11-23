Ada Choi and Max Zhang banter before delivering 3rd baby

While many mums are understandably nervous hours before delivering a baby, Ada Choi was the picture of calm.

In fact, the Hong Kong actress was in such a good mood, she bantered with hubby Max Zhang in the maternity room as she got ready to give birth to their third child in hospital last week.

"Are you nervous?" Ada, 46, asked her husband in Mandarin.

"No, I'm not 'jin zhang' (nervous)," he replied, cracking a joke on his Chinese name Zhang Jin.

PHOTO: Weibo/Max Zhang

In a vlog Max shared on Weibo on Nov 22, the couple behaved candidly in front of the camera, much to the amusement of Chinese netizens.

After she was wheeled into surgery for Caesarean section, Max was seen counting down the minutes as he waited on a bench outside the room.

About an hour later, he met his son for the very first time and cut his umbilical cord.

The baby was born in 30 minutes, 46-year-old Ada said, attributing the smooth delivery to her 'youth'.