Ada Choi and Max Zhang banter before delivering 3rd baby

While many mums are understandably nervous hours before delivering a baby, Ada Choi was the picture of calm.
In fact, the Hong Kong actress was in such a good mood, she bantered with hubby Max Zhang in the maternity room as she got ready to give birth to their third child in hospital last week.
"Are you nervous?" Ada, 46, asked her husband in Mandarin.
"No, I'm not 'jin zhang' (nervous)," he replied, cracking a joke on his Chinese name Zhang Jin.
In a vlog Max shared on Weibo on Nov 22, the couple behaved candidly in front of the camera, much to the amusement of Chinese netizens.
After she was wheeled into surgery for Caesarean section, Max was seen counting down the minutes as he waited on a bench outside the room.
About an hour later, he met his son for the very first time and cut his umbilical cord.
The baby was born in 30 minutes, 46-year-old Ada said, attributing the smooth delivery to her 'youth'.
As his wife rested in the maternity room after the birth, doting husband Max talked about how he thought mums deserve more credit than dads bringing children into the world. He also spoke of his amazement every time the couple welcomed a child to the family. Their daughters Zoe, 8, and Chloe, 6, entered the room the next day and greeted their baby brother with gentle kisses on his forehead. To end it all off, Ada was seen singing the newborn a lullaby as she cradled him in her arms — the very picture of domestic bliss.
