5 flower fields you don't have to wait until spring and summer to visit

When winter rolls around, most of us abandon all hope of sprawling in a lush field of flowers to bask in the sun.

When most countries around the world descend into months of perpetual gloom, could there be no way out for the summer-loving humans at heart?

While spring and summer bring forth the seasons of blooming, the end of the year doesn't have to mean it's all dark and drab.

Here are five flower fields unabashedly beautiful in December and January that you'll forget all about your winter blues.

SUNFLOWER FIELDS (SARABURI, THAILAND)

Feast your eyes on the sprawling 10,000 acre Saraburi sunflower fields. The stunningly beautiful flowers are most magical between November to January, a much-needed respite from harsh winters.

The grounds are easily accessible from bustling Bangkok, making the hillside fields the perfect day-trip destination.

Other than being the epitome of Instagram envy, the flower fields offer tourists the chance to plant sunflowers or even purchase sunflower-made products.

The cherry on top, admission is free! When you want to immerse yourself in flora and fauna in the winter months, be sure to add Saraburi fields on your list.

LUPINES (LAKE TEKAPO, NEW ZEALAND)

Prepare to be dazzled by a majestic array of purple, pink and white-hued flowers framing the banks of Lake Tekapo.

The lupin season is a travel photographer's dream; with the brilliant blue and rich red hues of the flowers juxtaposing the cerulean lake.

While the flowers are not native to New Zealand, the country has the honour of overseeing some of its most vivid blooms. Lupin-watching is a serious business, so ensure you do your research to guarantee a sighting.

You're about to experience some of the best of what nature has to offer in November.

FLORA PARK (WANG NAM KHIAO, THAILAND)

The hunt for flower fields inevitably lands in us Thailand once again. This time, we venture 4 hours north of Bangkok. Thailand's largest province, Nakhon Ratchasima, is home to brilliant lavender fields and mountains.

Hidden in the clearings, the alluring Wang Nam Khiao Flora Park will take your breath away.

Prepare to be blown away between December-March as arresting panoramic views of the park keep your gaze fixated on its chromatic floral landscapes.

A unique feature of the park is its learning centre, where visitors can educate themselves about sustainable agricultural development in Thailand.

You'll even have the opportunity to knock yourself (and your wallet) out while shopping for organic goods at the Park's Farmers' Market.

JOGASHIMA DAFFODILS (MIURA, JAPAN)