A phase 3 MCQ to help you remember what you can and cannot do

It’s been a long time since we were in school but the mere mention of “pop quiz” can still make the tiny fuzz on our hairy upper lip quiver.

Donch worry, this pop quiz won’t determine your academic destiny for the rest of the year. It’s just to help you remember a little better what you can do and what you cannot do in Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening (which was implemented on Dec 28, 2020) – before Phase 188 is implemented.

And like what our kan cheong friends with primary school-going kids will advise, read the question properly before answering.

1. If you have four people in your household and you invite the maximum number of guests allowed to your home for potluck, how many people will there be in total?

a) Four

b) Eight

c) 12

d) 13 (because you are going to announce to everyone at the potluck that you are pregnant)

Answer: c) or d)

2. How many people can there be at a congregational or other worship service?

a) 250

b) 150

c) 100

d) 50

Answer: a)

3. If indoor live performances can now have up to 250 spectators and they must be seated in zones of up to 50 each, how many zones will there be at full capacity?

a) One

b) Five

c) 10

d) 1,000,000

Answer: b)

4. You are hosting your marriage solemnisation. Which of these are included as part of the maximum number of eight visitors allowed?

a) Family members living in your household

b) The solemniser

c) Vendors

d) Your subordinates who were forced to give up their Sunday morning sleep-in because they hope to still get a performance bonus… in 2025

Answer: d)

5. You are dining out. What can you do?

a) Mingle across tables (because your office BFF is not assigned to sit at your table)

b) Remove your mask when you aren’t drinking or eating

c) Order the set dinner option for 10 people although you only have eight people at your table

d) Pick your nose and clean your finger on the tablecloth

Answer: c)

So, you pass or fail?

If you scored 5/5, you really give face to Phase 3!

If you scored 3/5, you are still stuck at Phase 2.5.

If you scored 0/5, do not pass Go and do not collect your free masks.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.