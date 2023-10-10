'Top level of cutting queue': Man blocks car with body, forces driver to give way at Tuas Checkpoint

Which would you value more: your life, or getting ahead in a traffic jam?

For this man, it seems the latter was of greater importance.

A man used his body to block a vehicle, forcing the driver to give way to his accompanying driver's car at Tuas Checkpoint. A video of the incident was uploaded to Facebook platform SG Road Vigilante on Monday (Oct 9).

The 53-second clip has now garnered over 120,000 views and more than 1,400 reactions on the platform.

In the video, the man, a passenger of a black vehicle in the second lane, gestures at the driver in a white vehicle in the first lane.

He then firmly plants himself in front of it, preventing the white vehicle from going forward and forcing it to yield.

The man then gestures at a black vehicle in the second lane, motioning for that driver to cut in line.

As the driver does so, the white vehicle inches forward. However, the man refuses to budge, even leaning on the bonnet of the car.

Eventually, the black vehicle successfully cuts in and the man returns to the passenger seat.

While he might have saved a bit of time, his actions have earned the ire of many netizens.

"Top level of cutting queue," a user commented on the video. "Luckily this Mazda (white vehicle) driver has a very good temper, otherwise I wouldn't know what the outcome would be."

"He's lucky his knees are still intact," a user also said.

Many users also pointed out that even after jumping the queue, he was still caught in the jam like everyone else.

However, a comment on SG Road Vigilante's YouTube video which showed dashcam footage from the white vehicle offered a different perspective on the matter.

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't that a merging lane? If so, maybe his spouse [black vehicle driver] is inexperienced in such a situation and he's just helping. Then I see his action as justifiable," the user stated.

Another user also made references to a "Kia lady" — the same lady who had done something similar back in July last year, but took things a step further in a fit of rage.

The woman, who was upset at the vehicle behind her for allegedly trying to switch lanes, had angrily tried to stop the vehicle from moving.

Obstructing the vehicle with her body, she pushed against the car's bonnet before tearing the vehicle's licence plate off and throwing it at the windscreen before going back to her car, a Singapore-registered red Kia Cerato.

The woman was subsequently wanted by Malaysian police for committing mischief, the Straits Times reported in July last year.

