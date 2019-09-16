Daily roundup: How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Unsplash
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps

If you are contemplating to rent out your spare room or even lease out the entire HDB flat, you have come to the right place!» READ MORE

2. Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

Photo: Instagram/TayPingHui

There's a special place in hell for noisy moviegoers who ruin the experience for everyone else. And it seems that local actor Tay Ping Hui would agree... » READ MORE

3. Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall

Photo: Facebook

A 35-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged attempted kidnapping of a three-year-old girl that took place at Johor Bahru City Square mall on Sept 9... » READ MORE

4. Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Photo: YouTube screengrab / Apple

Disregarding the price tags when you purchase directly from Apple, here are the price plans if you’re buying the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max from telcos Starhub, M1, and Singtel... » READ MORE

