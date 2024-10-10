Daily roundup: Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a coming to Singapore on Oct 19 for Fairliar pop-up event — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Single's Inferno star Song Ji-a coming to Singapore on Oct 19 for Fairliar pop-up event

Single's Inferno star and content creator Song Ji-a is visiting Singapore on Oct 19, and one lucky fan stands a chance to meet her!

The 27-year-old is returning from a one-year hiatus to attend the opening of luxury golf apparel brand Fairliar's inaugural pop-up store in Singapore, which takes place at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands Basement 2 Canal Level from 2pm... » READ MORE

2. Lee Hsien Yang shares details of Lee Wei Ling's wake, says he will not be attending in person

Dr Lee Wei Ling's wake will be held at the Singapore Casket, said her younger brother Lee Hsien Yang in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 9) evening.

The wake will be held from Thursday to Saturday, at the Pearl and Sapphire Hall on level 3 at Singapore Casket's premises on Lavender Street... » READ MORE

3. Police operation in Geylang: 33 women nabbed for offering 'companionship' to men at coffee shop

Amid the intermittent flashes of light and clicking of camera shutters, nine women sat around a coffee shop table, listening as police officers questioned them.

Some hung their heads low, covering their faces with their hands or masks, while others appeared unperturbed, locking eyes with photographers around them... » READ MORE

4. 'Made in Singapore'? Popular US-based content creator who picks apart luxury leather bags questions local company's claims

Controversy has been brewing around Singapore-based leather-bag maker Aupen, whose bags have been seen slung across the arms of US celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo, among others... » READ MORE

