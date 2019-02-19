Daily roundup: Why sudden change in age for automatic CPF payouts not a good idea - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Parliament: Why sudden change in age for automatic CPF payouts not a good idea, says Josephine Teo
Manpower Minister Josephine Teo explained on Monday (Feb 18) in Parliament why she is wary of making a sudden change in the policy on the age that Central Provident Fund members can automatically receive monthly payouts from their retirement account... » READ MORE
2. Football brawl lands 2 in hospital; police investigating
A friendly football match on Sunday between two amateur sides ended on a bloody note, leaving two players in hospital. A video of the aftermath showed one of them lying on the pitch in shock, blood dripping from his nose, as other players engaged in a shouting match metres away... » READ MORE
3. Domestic helper sues ex-employer for secretly filming her in shower
An Indonesian domestic helper has sued her former Hong Kong employer for damages and demanded a written apology after he was jailed for secretly filming her in her shower... » READ MORE
4. 'How can women be so cheap?' JJ Lin put off by encounters with overzealous female fans
Homegrown star JJ Lin admits he's never been popular with the ladies, but along with fame, he's received all kinds of twisted attention from the opposite sex... » READ MORE