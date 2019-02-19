Daily roundup: Why sudden change in age for automatic CPF payouts not a good idea - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Parliament: Why sudden change in age for automatic CPF payouts not a good idea, says Josephine Teo​

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo explained on Monday (Feb 18) in Parliament why she is wary of making a sudden change in the policy on the age that Central Provident Fund members can automatically receive monthly payouts from their retirement account... » READ MORE

2. Football brawl lands 2 in hospital; police investigating​

Photo: Video screengrab

A friendly football match on Sunday between two amateur sides ended on a bloody note, leaving two players in hospital. A video of the aftermath showed one of them lying on the pitch in shock, blood dripping from his nose, as other players engaged in a shouting match metres away... » READ MORE

3. Domestic helper sues ex-employer for secretly filming her in shower​

Photo: Pixabay

An Indonesian domestic helper has sued her former Hong Kong employer for damages and demanded a written apology after he was jailed for secretly filming her in her shower... » READ MORE

4. 'How can women be so cheap?' JJ Lin put off by encounters with overzealous female fans

Photo: Instagram / jjlin

Homegrown star JJ Lin admits he's never been popular with the ladies, but along with fame, he's received all kinds of twisted attention from the opposite sex... » READ MORE