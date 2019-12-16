Mice chew off part of baby's nose in China after being left with milk residue on face

PHOTO: Kunming TV
Shreya Jagdish
theAsianparent

A three-month-old infant in China has sustained more than 100 wounds on her face after mice chewed off part of her nose. 

According to local news channel Kunming TV, the baby's parents said that after feeding their daughter milk, they had left her in her room without wiping her mouth for about 10 minutes before she started crying.  

BABY SUSTAINED SEVERE INJURIES

When they reached their daughter's room, both the parents were shocked to see bite marks and blood on her face. 

They also found that part of her nose was bitten off, revealing the bone at the right side of her nose. 

Her parents immediately rushed the baby to the nearest hospital for treatment.

One of the doctors said the baby sustained so many wounds that it simply too many to count properly. 

Injuries will take a long time to recover

Since the injuries were so severe, the baby was transferred into a larger hospital due to a lack of resources. 

There she received stitches and a rabies shot. 

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
china baby Wounds and injuries

TRENDING

Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Altantuya murder: &#039;Shoot to kill&#039; was Najib&#039;s orders, says former police commander
Altantuya murder: 'Shoot to kill' was Najib's orders, says former police commander
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou snuck off in Singapore to eat this

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order

Home Works

Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES